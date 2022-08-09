Reports: Torn Achilles feared for Jakeem Grant

Posted by Josh Alper on August 9, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns OTAs
Getty Images

Browns wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant was carted off the field at practice on Tuesday and the initial word about his condition isn’t good.

According to multiple reports, the belief in Cleveland is that Grant tore his Achilles. If that is confirmed, the veteran will miss the 2022 season.

Grant signed a three-year contract with the Browns as a free agent this offseason. He was a Pro Bowler as a returner last season and was voted a second-team All-Pro in that role in each of the last two seasons.

In addition to being the lead return option for the Browns, Grant was in the mix for snaps on offense as well.

1 responses to “Reports: Torn Achilles feared for Jakeem Grant

  1. It’s the worst part of the season…those bad injuries before it even gets started.

