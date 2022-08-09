Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson committed “multiple violations” with “egregious” and “predatory behavior”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 9, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Yep, the NFL will be throwing the book at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell met with reporters in connection with the meeting held specifically for approving the sale of the Broncos. Goodell, who appointed Peter Harvey to handle the appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson, made his feelings clear about Watson’s misconduct.

Asked why the league is seeking a one-year suspension of Watson, Goodell provided a blunt and strong assessment.

Because we’ve seen the evidence,” Goodell said, via James Palmer of NFL Network. “[Judge Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. . . that there were multiple violations here, and they were egregious an it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that’s responsible.”

By rule, Judge Robinson’s factual findings are binding on the appeal process.

Goodell confirmed that the league believes Watson committed four different violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, since the facts pointed to four different massage therapists against whom Watson committed (as Judge Robinson put it) “non-violent sexual assault.”

And Goodell provided a frank assessment of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which allowed the league and/or the union to appeal Judge Robinson’s ruling.

“As you know, it’s part of the CBA that two parties had the right,” Goodell said. “Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that and that was something we thought was our right to do. . . . So we decided it was the right thing to do.”

The CBA allows Goodell to handle the appeal personally, or to designate someone else. Harvey, a lawyer who helped develop the current version of the Personal Conduct Policy and who has worked with the NFL on multiple cases as either an advisor or arbitrator, will surely do whatever Goodell wants Harvey to do, if (as it appears) Harvey values a relationship that, among other things, he uses in the marketing of his legal services to others.

34 responses to “Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson committed “multiple violations” with “egregious” and “predatory behavior”

  2. If he feels so strongly about it, then why did he pass the buck to one of his minions?

  3. What is non-violent sexual assault? What Kraft, Jerry, Snyder also did? Let’s stop the media circus and get the appeal over with.

  4. I’m trying to figure out who sexual assault is non-violent? Just because the victim didn’t bleed doesn’t mean it wasn’t violent, right?

  5. Browns had roughly a day or so in which they could have come out and said they were suspending him in addition to what the NFL was handing down. They did that to Josh Gordon for weed, but couldn’t be moved to do it for sexual assault.

  6. The evidence of “assault “ was so unconvincing that no charges were brought. This kangaroo court is a farce. The players union better do their job.

  7. He’s toast. Have to wonder if he’ll still be the same QB after such an extended time not playing in an actual game.

  8. As a Browns Fan, at this point I hope they make it one year and get it behind us. Toll the contract and we’ll be able to have a focus on next year. Cap savings this and next year let us trade for Jimmy G. and try to salvage somethign this year.

  9. Browns had roughly a day or so in which they could have come out and said they were suspending him in addition to what the NFL was handing down. They did that to Josh Gordon for weed, but couldn’t be moved to do it for sexual assault.

    ——————-

    What’re you talking about, Dude? NFL suspended Josh Gordon, not the Browns. Wow. Please readjust your thinking cap.

  11. Paraphrasing: “He’s a sexual predator… So we’re going to let him back in the league in a year.”

    Just on the face of the message, G’s being inconsistent. IF, and it’s an if, Watson is a sexual predator as Goodell claims, then it should be a permanent ban and the NFL should be offering assistance to authorities to make sure he does not harm others.

    If you don’t do these things, then you can’t reasonably consider him a sexual predator, can you?

  12. Man, for a mediocre quarterback, Jacoby Brisset sure gets a lot of playing time. Wherever he goes, starting quarterbacks either retire, get hurt, or get suspended. He’s like the next Ryan Fitzpatrick.

  13. I am not sure at all what label I would hang on this player. He deserves some kind of negative one for sure. I just don’t which. Anyway, The Commissioners say in this will rule the day. And that, whatever it is – I would agree with.

  14. jwcarlson says:

    August 9, 2022 at 5:03 pm

    Browns had roughly a day or so in which they could have come out and said they were suspending him in addition to what the NFL was handing down. They did that to Josh Gordon for weed, but couldn’t be moved to do it for sexual assault

    ———
    As has already been pointed out to you, the NFL suspended Gordon NOT the Browns. In addition to having that wrong your also wrong in saying the Browns couldve punished him in addition to the NFLs punishment.

  15. The behavior of Godell disgust me far far more than what Watson has ever done. Remember, Watson has never been proven to assault anyone. Godell has been proven to abuse power and is a sociopathic liar who protects his employers who have done what Watson has been accused of. He is a hypocrite.

  16. What bothers me is why didn’t he throw the book at his buddy in NE who virtually did the same thing??

  18. If only our government acted as quickly to condemn the pedophiles and rapists in our House, Senate and Congress. You know, the REAL predators.

  19. monarch76
    What the hell is wrong with you?Watson is deserving of this punishment. Also an opportunity to prove that he has changed after the suspension. If you want to go after the NFL for not punishing owners at the same level as Watson,okay we can agree.But Watson deserves everything he gets thru this.

  20. peko47 says:
    August 9, 2022 at 5:01 pm
    What is non-violent sexual assault? What Kraft, Jerry, Snyder also did? Let’s stop the media circus and get the appeal over with.

    5629Rate This

    ——————

    Oh my god…Kraft HAD CONSENSUAL SEX AS A SINGLE MAN WITH a 58 YEAR OLD WOMAN. There was nothing remotely regarding assault with his misdemeanor.

    What is the matter with you people?

  21. You know, if Harvey comes back in agreement with the NFL, it doesn’t necessarily follow that he’s only doing it because Goodell tells him to.

  23. The evidence of “assault “ was so unconvincing that no charges were brought.
    —–
    Nothing like a Watson story to bring out the misogynists.

    There’s a thing called evidence. A woman’s word, true as it may be, is not evidence. That doesn’t mean something bad didn’t occur. It just means the DA knew it was going to be impossible to prove, given that there were no witnesses.

  24. jwcarlson
    It means it was not FORCED on the person, genius.
    As in, they had a choice. Which (as far as we know) they all did.
    He didn’t force anyone, he just sought it out and encouraged it.

    It implies there was “involving coercion or manipulation”

  25. What bothers me is why didn’t he throw the book at his buddy in NE who virtually did the same thing??
    ——
    No, not the same thing. Kraft went where you’re supposed to go when you want what he wanted. A sex worker. Watson tried to coerce a regular person into becoming a sex worker. If you don’t see the difference there I can’t help you.

  26. i agree i also believe you could say the same things about snyder- if the owners are held to a higher std., why were his “punitive dmages” a mere slap on the wrist?

  27. This whole thing is such an embarrassment for the Browns – as a Bills fan,I always liked rooting for them through the years because of the similarities between Buffalo and Cleveland. But as soon as they signed Watson to that fully guaranteed contract, I’m done.

  28. Goodell wants to be the hero and do virtue signaling by inferring it will be a year’s suspension. Then when Harvey does something less Goodell will look like he wanted more. Such a phony.

  29. Iv read the 15 page report by Robinson. Ok, I only have one question, to the Cleveland fans; Are you going to able to root for him? If I’m in the Dawg Pound and he runs one in for the winning TD, I’m too embarrassed to cheer or clap or even get outta my seat. The Browns need to find a way to unwind that contract they gave Watson.

  30. Why are people defending Watson? I don’t get it. He did something terrible and he needs to get help and change before he ever steps foot on a football field again.

  31. The fact is there is zero evidence beyond the word of the accusers. Which is why no criminal charges were filed. Like it or not that’s a fact.

  34. Roger Goodell is clueless. Let’s look at the terms egregious and predatory. Egregious is a very light term used in the context of excessive behavior that can make one feel uncomfortable. Predatory is a very heavy term that is used in the context of describing pedophiles and rapists. Do you really think the correct characterization of this topic is to use the conjunction AND to combine these two terms together? That’s like saying “The man was shot 25 times in the head, AND on top of that, he was slapped in the FACE!” It doesn’t work Roger. It’s obvious that he was trying to paraphrase the Judge’s ruling but didn’t even read it because at no point does she even use the term predatory or predator. So if he didn’t even bother to read the ruling, you know the plan was to appeal all along.

