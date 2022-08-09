Ron Rivera: The timing between Carson Wentz and the receivers is getting better

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 9, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT
Quarterback Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp so far this summer.

But Tuesday was reportedly a good day for the quarterback, according to practice observers.

Head coach Ron Rivera liked what he saw, too, touting the improved chemistry between the quarterback and his targets.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “He’s developing a little bit more of a rapport with the receivers, and the tight ends, and the backs. And I think, again, we were in a padded practice where the offensive line can defend themselves for the most part as opposed to some of the shell practices that people observed. So I just thought it was a well-timed-out practice. I thought the timing between him and the receivers is getting better, and I think that’s important.”

Rivera noted a few days ago that even though Wentz has demonstrated some inaccuracy, the team isn’t “overly concerned.” Tuesday’s session sounds encouraging in that regard as the Commanders prepare for the season.

4 responses to “Ron Rivera: The timing between Carson Wentz and the receivers is getting better

  2. Glad he’s improving Ron, but you should definitely be more concerned about Carson’s inaccuracy than you currently are.

    – Colts fan

  4. Wentz’s timing with the opponents DB’s is the thing I would be concerned about if I were Rivera.

