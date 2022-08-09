Roquan Smith requests a trade from Bears

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 9, 2022, 9:06 AM EDT
The contract dispute between the Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith reached a new level on Tuesday.

Smith announced that he has requested a trade from Chicago.

The linebacker issued a statement, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, noting that writing the words he’d requested a trade was “deeply painful.”

“Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn’t value me here,” Smith wrote. “They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it.’ The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.

“I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table.”

Smith does leave open the possibility that he could rescind the trade request.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to the McCaskey family, and maybe they can salvage this,” he wrote, “but as of right now I don’t see a path back to the organization I truly love.”

Per Rapoport, Chicago’s offer was backloaded and wouldn’t make him the highest-paid linebacker in actual salary. Smith was also offended by proposed de-escalators that are not in the contract of any of the 94 non-quarterbacks who are making at least $15 million per year.

Smith is currently on the physically unable to perform list. But he was not planning to practice anyway while in the contract dispute, effectively creating a “hold in.”

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Smith has been a second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. He recorded a career-high 163 total tackles last season, with 12 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, an interceptions, and three passes defensed.

In 61 career games, Smith has five interceptions, 14.0 sacks, and 43 tackles for loss.

35 responses to “Roquan Smith requests a trade from Bears

  1. Ryan Poles has been an unmitigated disaster. Completely in over his head.

  2. He is the only remaining front 7 key player from original defense. No reason to keep him during your rebuild if you can gain draft picks.

  3. By far the best player on the team, I’d want out too. There’s zero indication that Chicago will be anything other than a dumpster fire for the next five+ years.

  12. The last time the Bears traded a LB wearing #58 to Washington it worked out pretty well. Make it happen again!

  13. I wouldn’t want to be on the Bears right now if I was Roquan.

  14. Another one bites the dust. Bears gonna be the Bears. I do’t understand why the fans still show up with the ownership they have.

  15. Everyone’s got to be the highest paid at signing nowadays no matter their true worth on the field.

  16. Smith got a massive signing bonus, why is that NEVER mentioned? Of course his contract is backloaded. EVERY player contract is backloaded. This guy is more trouble than he’s worth.

  17. I’ve gotta side with management here. Players always need to reset the market? Come on.

    Those $25 beers aren’t buying themselves.

  19. The salaries are way out of whack no way any of these guys should be making 30-50 million a year. I can see why he would be hurt the dudes a great player. Pay the man!!

  21. LOL, Ryan Pace’s best (and arguably only) good 1st round pick on his way out. He is a great player but somehow I don’t think the new regime in charge will be too upset to see him walk.

  22. This is why you need an agent because the initial offers will piss you off and the agents handle the BS of getting the right offer out there rather than a player doing it himself then blasting it out on social media. Smith has a chance to become an even bigger star in a cover 2 4-3 defense ala Briggs and Urlacher. At the end of the day he is under contract for 1 more year and the team has the franchise tag at their disposal. Hopefully this trade demand will push the team to get this deal done.

  23. NFL players are way too greedy, let him go……hopefully the Bears get a good draft pick or two.

  24. Danielle K says:
    With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select…
    —————-
    “They have a 2023 first rounder? Hmm..” – Ryan Pace

  25. I really dislike it when players, who make more $$$ than most people will ever see, whine about not being paid enough.

  26. Lets be honest, we all saw this coming when all the newly hired staff had the same names as the last guys.

  27. religionisforidiots says:
    August 9, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Ryan Poles has been an unmitigated disaster. Completely in over his head.

    ____________

    Not sure what an agent and player being greedy has anything to do with the brand new GM.

    You’re a reflection of the adverse effects.

  28. Pack need help at WR. He’s pretty fast if I recall. Better hands than lazzard too!

  29. Can’t say that this was entirely unexpected. While he has been one of the best and most consistent players on the team for the last four years, he also held out before signing his rookie deal and began posturing last year. He’s been immensely valuable to the Bears, but has performed like a Darius Leonard. I absolutely love the kid and think he should be paid like a top 10 LB, but I think he envisions top 3 money… Poles’ calculus should be trade value vs. Smith’s value to the rebuild. Can you build a defense around him? I think, ultimately, you get what you can for him and preserve whatever good will you can by granting his trade request.

  30. Translation … they won’t give me the money I want. Maybe someone else will.

  32. Bears are one of the worst franchises in sports. Finally time to admit it. This isn’t 1985 anymore.

  33. As a Packers fan brings me so much joy to watch the Bears suck more like the Lions every year! Dumb owners,Dumb Mgr. Lousy players! Keep it going! The team reflects the The Mayor of the City!

  34. Sign him or don’t sign him, one thing is clear. As soon as 3 or 4 LBs sign deals worth more than his he’ll be holding out (or holding in) again.

  35. As a long time fan, I understand the NFL is a business first and foremost. It does lessen the love of the sport each time a player complains about a $75 Million dollar contract offer is disrespectful and not enough.

