Ryan Poles: My intention is to make sure Roquan Smith is a Bear

Posted by Josh Alper on August 9, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith went public with his desire to be traded on Tuesday morning and General Manager Ryan Poles offered a response from the team at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Poles said he was disappointed that things have progressed to this point because he loves Smith as a person and a player and “thought we’d be in a better situation” by this point in the summer. Poles said that he thought the offer of a new contract for Smith showed “him the respect he deserves,” but that a deal has to make sense for both sides and “obviously we’re not at that point.”

Neither that disappointment nor Smith’s request has Poles ready to say things have reached a point of no return, however.

“Right now, my intentions are to sign Roquan to this team,” Poles said. “We’re going to take it day by day. At the end of the day we have to do what’s best for this organization, but my intention is to make sure Roquan Smith is on this team.”

Smith’s stated intention is to play for someone other than the Bears, so something’s gonna have to give in Chicago for the status quo to change.

  2. When’s the last time a player without an agent reset the market for their position? … Seems almost impossible without multiple suitors creating a bidding war, and even then, without an agent?!

  3. Not a great look for a first time GM. But I wonder how much of this is due to Roquan negotiating the deal himself, with no agent.

  4. Just like “I would resign before ever coaching a team without AJ Brown” and “We want to make Jamal a Jet for life”…

    This is code for we are open for business and going to evaluate all the offers before shipping him out to whichever team is the highest bidder.

  6. Interesting that Poles let the Tevin Jenkins situation run rampant with rumors but jumped right in on this one. Maybe he learned from the last one? Or the organization just has radically different feelings about Jenkins’ value vs. Ro’s.

  7. Poles has all the leverage here. Smith is still under contract this year, they can tag him next year, and then again the following year, effectively using him for 3 of his best years as a player. Le’Veon Bell should be on line 1 for Roquan right now. A perfect example of how not to handle this.

