Titans sign Adrian Colbert

The Titans are adding a veteran safety to their secondary on Tuesday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client Adrian Colbert will be signing with Tennessee. No terms of the deal were announced.

Colbert was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the 49ers who has spent the last few years bouncing around the league. He was cut by the Niners early in 2019 and has had stints with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Jets, and Browns since that move.

He has appeared in 39 games during all of that shuffling across the country. He has 109 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

The Titans list Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker as their top two safeties. A.J. Moore, Theo Jackson, Joshua Kalu, and Michael Griffin are also on hand.