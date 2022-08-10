49ers sign Ken Crawley

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a change at defensive back.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the club has signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. The 49ers waived safety Leon O'Neal Jr. with an injury designation as a corresponding move.

Crawley has spent the majority of his career with the Saints. He started his career with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2016, though he was released in 2019. He spent some time with Miami, Las Vegas, and Arizona before going back to the Saints in 2020 and playing for the club again through last season.

Crawley has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts. He’s recorded a pair of interceptions and 32 passes defensed in his career. He’s also played plenty of special teams, with the majority of his snaps in the last two seasons with New Orleans coming on that unit.

O’Neal reportedly suffered an injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in May.