Aaron Rodgers: No benefit to playing one series in preseason

Getty Images

The Packers have not given Aaron Rodgers any preseason snaps since 2018, but playing him this year has not been taken off the table yet.

Rodgers won’t play in the first two games and the Packers haven’t revealed plans for their third game. If Rodgers does play, it will likely be because the team wants him to work with new receivers in a game setting ahead of the regular season in hopes of avoiding the kind of blowout loss that opened the 2021 campaign.

On Tuesday, Rodgers called that decision “kind of a no-win situation to the outside of the building” because both an injury in the preseason and a loss in Week 1 open the door to criticism of the decision. If the call is to play, though, Rodgers wants to play for a while because suiting up to play one series is a “waste of time.”

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

Rodgers said he’s already shared that view with head coach Matt LaFleur and that he believes LaFleur will do what’s best for the team when it comes to a final call on preseason participation.