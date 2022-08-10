Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold will play Saturday; no word on starter

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has said that the team will not put a timetable on making a quarterback decision until after the second preseason game, but that’s done little to stop speculation about whether Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold will start in Week 1.

That makes the decision about who starts this week’s preseason opener a matter of great interest around the team. Everyone’s going to have to wait a bit to find out who will take the first snap against Washington on Saturday, however.

Rhule’s first question at a Wednesday press conference concerned the plan for Saturday and the coach said nothing’s been decided other than that both of the competitors for the job will be on the field.

“Not yet. We’re working through all that. We’ll meet today and kinda have that, but both quarterbacks will have a chance to play,” Rhule said.

Darnold was first up for first-team reps when the Panthers opened practice. Mayfield being first up this weekend wouldn’t give him the job, but it would be taken as a sign of where things are headed by many observers.