Bears activate Roquan Smith from PUP

Getty Images

A day after Roquan Smith accused General Manager Ryan Poles of refusing to “negotiate in good faith” in his trade request, the Bears activated the linebacker from the active/physically unable to perform list.

The Bears placed him on the list with an unspecified injury that coach Matt Eberflus said was discovered on a physical when Smith checked into camp.

It prevented Smith from practicing with the team. Now that he’s activated, Smith is expected to “hold-in” and attend meetings but continue not practicing.

He watched practice again Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith is scheduled to make $9.735 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

The No. 8 overall selection of the 2018 draft, Smith was second-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons. He recorded a career-high 163 total tackles last season, with 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and three passes defensed.

In 61 career games, Smith has five interceptions, 14 sacks, and 43 tackles for loss.

Poles said Tuesday he intends to keep Smith on the team.