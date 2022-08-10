Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love: He’s really stacked days and shown more consistency

Getty Images

Packers preseason football means it’s time to see Jordan Love.

The third-year quarterback is slated to start Green Bay’s first two exhibition matchups, which should provide a kind of measuring stick of Love’s progress.

In his Wednesday press conference, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Love has shown improvement through the offseason program and training camp.

“I think he’s really stacked days and I think you’re starting to see a little more consistency,” Gutekunst said. “I think you always saw the flashes. I think you’re seeing more consistent day-to-day decision-making, confidence in letting it loose when he sees it and not hesitating or maybe thinking twice. I know [Matt LaFleur’s] talked about a lot about just kind of things are slowing down for him a little bit. But one of the things I’ve seen is when he recognizes it, trusting it, and then just really kind of being more violent with his throws, or more intent in what he’s doing.”

As for this week, Gutekunst is mostly looking for the offense to move the ball when Love is behind center.

“Certainly, we’d like to score,” Gutekunst said. “But I think just be productive with the opportunities you’re given. Every play, there’s going to be different opportunities and just making the right decisions, getting in and out of the huddle, but making plays when they’re there to be made.”

In last year’s preseason, Love completed 24-of-35 passes in the preseason for 271 yards with one touchdown and one interception.