Broncos sign Stevie Scott, JaQuan Hardy

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 10, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT
USFL Week Four - Philadelphia Stars v Michigan Panthers
Getty Images

The Broncos have added a pair of running backs to their roster.

The team announced on Wednesday that Stevie Scott and JaQuan Hardy have been signed to the roster.

Scott was most recently playing for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He rushed for 310 yards in 10 games. Scott also spent time with the Broncos last year.

Hardy entered the league with the Cowboys last year after going undrafted. He appeared in three games, taking four carries for 29 yards with a touchdown. He also played 54 special teams snaps.

The Cowboys waived Hardy in July.

1 responses to “Broncos sign Stevie Scott, JaQuan Hardy

  1. Already improved their roster with new ownership! Broncos fans should take comfort in this transfer of power to a competent owner. The Raiders will be bottom dwellers for another decade or so starting this season.

