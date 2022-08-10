Browns place Jakeem Grant on IR

Getty Images

Jakeem Grant‘s 2022 season is officially over.

The Browns placed Grant on injured reserve on Wednesday, a day after he suffered a torn Achilles during practice.

Grant was in line to be Cleveland’s return specialist and see some time on the team’s offense. He signed a three-year deal with the Browns in March.

Grant has averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return in his six seasons. He’s taken back four punts for touchdowns and a pair of kicks for TDs.

Grant also has 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns.