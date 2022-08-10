Browns place Jakeem Grant on IR

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 10, 2022, 11:26 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns OTAs
Getty Images

Jakeem Grant‘s 2022 season is officially over.

The Browns placed Grant on injured reserve on Wednesday, a day after he suffered a torn Achilles during practice.

Grant was in line to be Cleveland’s return specialist and see some time on the team’s offense. He signed a three-year deal with the Browns in March.

Grant has averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return in his six seasons. He’s taken back four punts for touchdowns and a pair of kicks for TDs.

Grant also has 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns.

2 responses to “Browns place Jakeem Grant on IR

  1. Good luck replacing him. The Browns are going to have to scour local high schools to find anyone that wants to play for them.

  2. And this is why Miami traded him last year. He’s really good, but often not avaliable.

