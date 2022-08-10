David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins “have a shot” at playing early in season

Posted by Josh Alper on August 10, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT
The Packers have been practicing without two key members of their offensive line at training camp and both David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins remain without firm timetables to get on the field, but the team is hopeful it won’t be long.

While General Manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t rule out either player staying on the physically unable to perform list to open the season, his outlook focused more on the chance that they’d be able to play without being obligated to miss the first quarter of the season.

“They are both doing really, really well. I think they both have a shot to play early in the season,” Gutekunst said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com. “They are progressing very well.”

If and when healthy, Bakhtiari is expected to be the left tackle with Jenkins on the opposite side of the line. The team’s depth chart for the preseason opener shows Yosh Nijman on the left side and Royce Newman, who started at right guard last year, at right tackle.

  2. I would rather see them play LT and LG. It was great having those two next to each other in the past. They have the talent to solidify the right side of the line.

