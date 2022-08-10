Frank Gore charged with simple assault in alleged domestic violence dispute

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Frank Gore faces simple assault charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence dispute, TMZ Sports reports.

Atlantic City police report that authorities were called to the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower on the morning of July 31. They arrived to find a 28-year-old woman talking to hotel security.

“The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time,” police said in court documents. “However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident.”

Gore stands accused of “forcibly” grabbing the woman by the hair and “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.”

In June, Gore signed a one-day contract to retire with the 49ers, and the team announced he would enter its Hall of Fame.

Gore, 39, also played for the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets in his 16 seasons. He has 16,000 career rushing yards, the third-most in NFL history.

He has since turned to boxing and won his last fight in May, beating Yaya Olorunsola.