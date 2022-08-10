Jordan Davis hates that video of him steamrolling Cam Jurgens went viral

Getty Images

A recent video from Eagles training camp showed why the team took defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round of this year’s draft, but Davis isn’t thrilled with how wide that video spread in recent days.

The video shows Davis getting the better of rookie center Cam Jurgens on a bull rush and pushing him steadily deeper into the offensive backfield before the whistle blows on the rep. On Wednesday, Davis said he was unhappy about the clip’s notoriety because it was not indicative of the way his practice matchups of Jurgens have gone throughout the summer.

“I hate it honestly. It’s very one-sided. You see one rep, but you don’t see Cam . . . getting me in the other reps,” Davis said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I always say looks can be deceiving. One rep goes viral — whatever, whoop de woo. Cam was holding his own.”

Davis wouldn’t win any fans in the Eagles locker room if he crowed about winning a rep against a teammate, so this is the most reasonable response he could have to the viral moment. He’ll win plenty of fans if he shows the same kind of ability to batter opposing blockers once the Eagles start facing other teams.