Justice Hill: No hiccups in return from torn Achilles

Getty Images

The Ravens got J.K. Dobbins back on the active roster on Monday, but he’s not the only running back on the roster making his way back from a season lost to injury.

Justice Hill tore his Achilles before last season got underway and missed the year along with Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who both tore ACLs in the preseason. Edwards remains on the physically unable to perform list, but Hill has been practicing and said this week that he’s feeling all the way back to form.

“I had a long offseason and just prepared for it,” Hill said, via the team’s website. “I feel good. I don’t have any hiccups. Nothing. It’s feeling great, so it’s really nice and I’m excited to be back out here.”

Hill said he feels “a lot more confident and a lot better at things that I needed to work on” after having time to reflect on where he wanted to improve during his time off the field last season. That should help him in a competition for spots in the backfield that also includes Mike Davis, Tyler Badie, Corey Clement, and Nate McCrary in addition to his fellow injury redshirts from last year.