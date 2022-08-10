Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion are neck and neck for backup quarterback job in Minnesota

Getty Images

There’s no question that Kirk Cousins will be the starting quarterback in Minnesota. There’s a real question as to who the No. 2 option will be.

The team’s first depth chart of the preseason shows Kellen Mond “or” Sean Mannion as the backup. For now, then, it’s still undecided who the backup will be when the regular season arrives.

All three quarterbacks were on the roster last year, another example of uncharacteristic consistency for a team that changed its General Manager and head coach after 2021. Mond, a third-round pick in 2021, never had many chances to develop, possibly because former coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t a fan.

Mond will get a chance to prove what he can do in the team’s new offense, an attack far different than last year’s playbook entailed. And Mond, now that he’s working with a coaching staff led by an offensive-minded coach, could have a chance to better develop as an NFL quarterback.

The Vikings open the preseason on Sunday night with a trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. If Mond plays before Mannion, that would be another good sign for the second-year quarterback. Ultimately, the best news will come from whatever Mond is able to do between the white lines, running an offense that could get a lot better with Kevin O’Connell as the head coach.