Mark Davis thinks new ownership won’t make Broncos harder to beat

Posted by Mike Florio on August 10, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

There’s a largely unspoken secret among those who own successful NFL teams. They like it when owners who don’t really know what they’re doing join the club.

That’s likely not the case in Denver. Although former Wal-Mart CEO Rob Walton doesn’t yet know how to properly pronounce the name of the sport’s Commissioner, Walton and his family have shown that they know how to build a successful business.

Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t believe it will matter.

They don’t play in the games,” Davis said, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. “And I thought the Bowlens were a strong ownership group. I thought they did a really good job. They were tough. The AFC West is tough.”

Even though the don’t play in the games, they can affect the games. Bad owners can dysfunction up the entire operation. They meddle (while desperately trying to create the impression that they aren’t), they hire the wrong people, they fire the right people, they become obsessed with the wrong players, they have no one around them who can tell them that they’re about to screw everything up.

Apart from owners making bad decisions about the persons to whom the franchise will be entrusted, some owners have cash-flow issues. Some, like the new Broncos ownership, don’t.

That becomes a factor in the competition for free agents. If one team is offering $100 and can pay it all now and another team is offering $100 with $20 now, $20 in six months, $20 in a year, and the other $40 even later, which offer would you take? That disparity can force the team that can’t pay it all now offer more total dollars, creating greater cap consequences.

And the’s the easiest way for teams to stand out from competitors. Cash now, not later. Also, the ability to fully guarantee a contract (and to put millions in escrow) becomes a bonus, too.

Thus, while owners don’t play in the games, they pay the people who do. The more willing and able they are to pay cash now and not later, the better equipped they’ll be to attract better players. Which is bad news for the rest of the AFC West.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Mark Davis thinks new ownership won’t make Broncos harder to beat

  1. Other than the odd requirement to put all guaranteed money into escrow after signing, I don’t think there’s any cash flow problems for any of these teams as long as there is a salary cap.

  2. I love it! Foot In Mouth Davis! The Raiders are going to take a HUGE step back this season.

  4. Comments like this is perfect example as to why Mark Davis continues to show his cards. The Raiders are going to get wrecked this season, it’s coming starting week one when Mack get’s his revenge on this desert dumpster fire.

  5. Mark Davis needs to go to his local barber for a down to earth reality check and get a decent hair cut.

  6. If your owner has to make statements like this that is not a good indication of leadership nor competence. We are talking about the Raiders here so I’m not surprised.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.