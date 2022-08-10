Melvin Gordon out of practice with a foot injury

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon didn’t practice on Wednesday and it remains unclear when he might return to action.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the session that a foot injury was the reason why Gordon did not take part in the session. Hackett said the team is trying to manage Gordon’s health so that he will be ready to play come the start of the regular season.

The Broncos did add a pair of running backs to the roster on Wednesday by signing JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott, so they have some extra depth to help them cope with any continued absence.

Gordon is listed as the No. 2 back in Denver on the team’s initial depth chart. Javonte Williams is at the top of the board with Mike Boone behind Gordon.