Mike McDaniel: Contrary to popular belief, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t play one snap against Tom Brady

Getty Images

The Dolphins begin their set of joint practices with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, setting up the obvious narrative of Tom Brady going against the team that twice tampered to try and sign him.

It also means Miami’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be at the same facility as the man who could have replaced him in 2022. But as head coach Mike McDaniel pointed out when asked what Tagovailoa could pick up from observing Brady this week, it’s not like Tagovailoa and Brady are going to be on the same field.

“Contrary to popular belief, Tua doesn’t play one snap against Tom Brady,” McDaniel said. “But it’s more about the quality of this organization and the type of football they’ve played. It’s a tremendous opportunity for all the guys when we’re trying to play football at a high level.”

McDaniel added he would be “very disappointed” if Tagovailoa spent time watching Brady instead of focusing on his role as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

“He’d probably be taking a sack if he was watching [Brady] because there will be simultaneous plays,” McDaniel said.

For McDaniel personally, he said he doesn’t feel any awkwardness in practicing with the Buccaneers after the findings of the tampering investigation.

“What happened? I mean, for me, nothing happened,” McDaniel said. “Everyone else is the one making it awkward. It doesn’t occupy a single iota of space with anybody. It’s hard enough to be good in this league. As the Miami Dolphins, all of our energy is very coordinated and only has to do with us getting better. Everything else would be an opportunity cost that we’re not willing to expend.”

The Dolphins and Buccaneers will conclude their week together with Saturday night’s preseason game.