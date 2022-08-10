Nick Sirianni: If Jason Kelce’s close, his track record says he’ll be ready for Week One

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce is undergoing elbow surgery to relieve some pain he was experiencing during practice.

While the season is approaching, there is apparently enough time for Kelce to recover and still play in Week One. But even if he can’t, head coach Nick Sirianni explained that the procedure is more about having Kelce available for the majority of 2022.

“We were in a situation where he had some discomfort in there and we have time to handle that so he can play the season,” Sirianni said in his Wednesday press conference. “We know he’s going to have to go through things throughout the season, other things. So, something that the doctors, Jason, and myself felt comfortable to get it cleaned out and be ready for the long haul ahead.

“Jason Kelce’s the toughest guy I’ve ever been around — by far. And so I’m glad we’re able to be able to do that so he can play with less pain.”

Sirianni was asked if Week One is realistic for Kelce and while the head coach didn’t give an explicit yes, he also didn’t say no, in part because of Kelce’s 122-game starting streak.

“I don’t ever put a timetable on anybody as you guys know. We’re hopeful for him,” Sirianni said. “If he’s close, the track record says he’ll be ready to go. But I’ll never put a timetable on anybody.”

With Kelce out, Cam Jurgens will step in and handle the first-team center duties.

The Eagles will travel to Michigan to take on the Lions in Week One.