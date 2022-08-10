Packers cut Steven Wirtel, Osirus Mitchell

Posted by Josh Alper on August 10, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
The Packers dropped a pair of players from their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

Long snapper Steven Wirtel and wide receiver Osirus Mitchell have both been waived. Mitchell was waived with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Wirtel started last season on the practice squad, but wound up appearing in nine games for the Packers after replacing Hunter Bradley. There were still issues with the snapping and 49ers defensive lineman Jordan Willis came right up the middle for the fateful blocked punt in Green Bay’s playoff loss.

Jack Coco is the other long snapper on the roster at the moment, but the Packers worked out others this week so more moves could be coming as they try to shore up their special teams.

2 responses to “Packers cut Steven Wirtel, Osirus Mitchell

  1. Wirtel was an unmitigated disaster last season.
    I’ve been saying for several weeks now that this season’s long snapper isn’t currently on our roster.
    And quite honestly may not be available until the final cuts.
    Hopefully a strong veteran coinciding with another team’s cost cutting move.

  2. Wirtel is only 225#,…. not enough bulk to be blocking 300# defensive linemen on punts or field goals on snaps. SF blew right by him.
    Size does matter.

