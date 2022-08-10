Packers sign Dexter Williams, Micah Abernathy

Getty Images

The Packers announced a pair of signings on Wednesday afternoon.

The team has added safety Micah Abernathy and running back Dexter Williams to their 90-man roster. They take the spots of long snapper Steven Wirtel and wide receiver Osirus Mitchell, both of whom were waived earlier in the day.

It’s a return engagement for Williams, who was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2019. He played in seven games over the next two seasons and ran seven times for 19 yards.

Williams spent time with the Giants, Browns, and Dolphins after being cut in 2021 and most recently played in the USFL.

Abernathy also played in the USFL this year. He was undrafted in 2019 and has had stints with the Vikings, Buccaneers, and Colts.