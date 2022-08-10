Raiders sign Chris Lacy

Posted by Josh Alper on August 10, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Raiders shuffled their wide receiving corps on Wednesday.

Chris Lacy is in after signing with the team as a free agent. Jordan Veasy was released to make room for Lacy on the roster.

Lacy last appeared in a regular season game with the Lions during the 2019 season. He spent time with the Cowboys and the Bears the last two years and entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2018.

Lacy played one game for Detroit in 2018 and seven games the next year. He caught three passes for 60 yards and returned one kickoff for 23 yards during his time with the Lions.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Raiders sign Chris Lacy

  1. Great signing! He will be desperately needed when Devante Adams is out with “hamstring” injuries every week because the Raiders are 2-7 in week 9.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.