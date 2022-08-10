Robert Hainsey exited practice early with cramps

Getty Images

It sounds like the Buccaneers avoided a serious issue at center.

With starter Ryan Jensen already out for at least a couple of months with a knee injury, backup Robert Hainsey was carted off the field toward the end of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Dolphins.

But according to multiple reports, Hainsey was just dealing with bad cramps.

If Hainsey had been seriously injured, the team may have needed to make a move to fortify itself at center. Hainsey has reportedly been doing well in replacing Jensen, which has negated the need for Tampa Bay to look at a veteran free agent like JC Tretter or Matt Paradis.

The Buccaneers are already looking at three different starters in the interior of the offensive line. In addition to Jensen’s injury, guards Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet both departed the organization. Marpet elected to retire and Cappa signed with the Bengals in free agency.