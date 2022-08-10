Russell Gage exits practice with apparent leg injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may have to deal with an injury at receiver.

According to multiple reporters on the Tampa Bay beat, receiver Russell Gage exited Wednesday’s practice with the Dolphins after pulling up during one-on-one drills with an apparent left leg injury.

Gage was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Tampa Bay signed Gage to a three-year deal in March, bringing him over from the division-rival Falcons. The Buccaneers have built significant depth with their receiving corps, recently adding Julio Jones to a group that already included Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Gage as front-line players.