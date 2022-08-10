Saints re-sign Jack Koerner

Posted by Charean Williams on August 10, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 26 Saints at Patriots
Getty Images

The Saints have re-signed safety Jack Koerner, Sean Fazende of Fox8 reports.

The team worked out Koerner and other free agent defensive backs T.J. Carrie, Jordan Brown, Brian Allen and Jameson Houston earlier this week. The Saints also signed Brown.

New Orleans signed Koerner as a college free agent after the draft and waived him May 24 to get tight end Kahale Warring on the roster.

Koerner was a three-year starter at Iowa, totaling 137 tackles, six interceptions and one forced fumble in 34 games.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.