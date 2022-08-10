Saints release Malcolm Brown

Posted by Charean Williams on August 10, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Saints released veteran running back Malcolm Brown, according to the NFL’s Wednesday transactions report.

The team signed Brown on July 26 to compete with Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington, Abram Smith and Devine Ozigbo for the third running back spot behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Brown, 29, played seven games with three starts for the Dolphins last year. He totaled 36 touches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

He spent six years with the Rams before joining the Dolphins and has 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns in his career.

The Saints waived cornerback Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Saints release Malcolm Brown

  1. Kamera and Ingram work graet as a duo, but neither do nearly as well when used in a solo bell cow type role for entire games. Still not comfortable with any of the remaining backs to fill the void if either Kamera or Ingram have to miss any games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.