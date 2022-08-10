Seahawks signing Jameson Houston

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 10, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 24 Seahawks at Eagles
Getty Images

The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back.

Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Houston appeared in three games for Philadelphia in 2020, playing 22 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.

The Seahawks could use some depth with Artie Burns, Sidney Jones, and John Reid currently dealing with injuries.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.