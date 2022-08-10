Tomlin says Trubisky leads Steelers’ QB race, but Pickett and Rudolph are “making it difficult”

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky remains in the lead in the Steelers’ quarterback competition, but it’s a close three-way race a month before the season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports that if the Steelers had to play a meaningful game this week, Trubisky would start. But Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are performing well enough in training camp that the coaching staff is having a tough time saying definitively that Trubisky will get the job.

“They’re making it difficult for us,” Tomlin said. “It’s tough to manage three capable guys, but they’re forcing us to do it because they’re making the necessary plays. They’re anticipating, the timing has been good, [and] the accuracy has been good. Mitch’s silver bullet, if you will, is his fluidity and mobility. He’s a really good athlete. Rudolph throws a really good deep ball. [Pickett] has been Steady Eddie. Kenny P, I don’t think you can get him in an environment where he gets flustered. . . . We saw that at Pitt and it’s it’s been the same. It doesn’t matter what drill or what environment you put him in. He’s Steady Eddy and really cool.”

Trubisky has been the favorite to win the starting job since he signed with the Steelers in March, and he’s been the No. 1 quarterback in camp. Something would have to change for Rudolph or Pickett to move ahead of Trubisky on the depth chart, but Tomlin isn’t ready to rule anything out yet.