Trevor Lawrence and other Jaguars starters will play in Friday’s preseason game

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will get his first preseason action of the year on Friday against the Browns.

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson, who kept Lawrence out of last week’s Hall of Fame Game, said he plans to see his starters all playing together on Friday night.

“This week I’m going to let the starters play, get their feet wet a little bit in this football game, a couple series, nothing too crazy, nothing too long, but just let them get a feel of the game, get them working in game situations,” Pederson said.

Pederson said he thinks it will be important for Lawrence’s development, as well as for the rest of the Jaguars’ offensive starters to get some time with Lawrence in live action.

“For him it’s important, but also for the offense,” Pederson said. “It’s a new scheme, we’ve got new faces, new people out there that he’s working with, a new center. Seeing all of it put together, we just want to have some crisp plays, some good execution, and try to score a few points and get them out.”

As the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence had a disappointing rookie year. The hope in Jacksonville is that with a new coach in Pederson, he’ll look a lot better in Year Two. Perhaps starting on Friday night.