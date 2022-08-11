Bengals ramping up Tee Higgins’ practice work

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said last weekend that he felt close to being ready for full practice participation after offseason shoulder surgery and that he was waiting for the green light to step up his work from the medical staff.

Higgins has received that green light. He did his first one-on-one work of the summer on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that Higgins will step up to seven-on-seven work when the Bengals return to practice after Friday night’s preseason game.

“On the physical part of things, he’s ready,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.”

The Bengals got right tackle La'el Collins on the practice field for the first time in camp on Wednesday, so all of their offensive pieces are falling into place well ahead of the season opener.