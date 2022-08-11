Brett Favre believes he suffered “thousands” of concussions in the NFL

Getty Images

Brett Favre played almost all of his career before the NFL developed an appropriate sensitivity to head injuries. As a result, Favre believes he suffered plenty of them — and kept on playing.

Appearing on The Bubba Army radio show, the Hall of Fame quarterback made an estimate as to the number of concussions he has sustained while playing pro football.

“Concussions happen all the time,” Favre said, via TMZ.com. “You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you’re able to play. That’s a concussion.”