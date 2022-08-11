Broncos have no immediate plans to add John Elway, Peyton Manning, or anyone else to ownership group

Getty Images

New Broncos CEO Greg Penner already has mastered the important skill of answering questions without really answering questions.

During the press conference introducing the new Walton-Penner ownership group of the Broncos, Penner was asked whether he has had discussions with former Broncos quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning about joining the club as equity holders. In responding to the question, Penner didn’t answer it.

“We are in a terrific position of having two great Broncos, they were both out here today, and it’s been fantastic to spend some time with them,” Penner said. “John Elway is the ultimate Bronco. He won championships as both a player and an executive. I have had a chance to visit with him and look forward to learning as much from him as possible. Peyton is one of the greatest NFL players of all time — obviously, won a championship here. We have had a chance to get to know him through the process as well. We are just going to learn from both of them. I think it is going to be a really good relationship.”

The answer apparently came later in the press conference, when Penner was asked whether the new ownership group plans to add any more partners, beyond Condoleezza Rice, Mellody Hobson, and Lewis Hamilton.

“At this point, we don’t have anything to add or share on that,” Penner said. “No immediate plans.”

Threading those two responses together, there are no immediate plans to add Elway or Manning to the ownership group.

The Broncos haven’t disclosed the actual percentage of equity held by Rice, Hobson, or Hamilton. It could be hardly any at all, an almost ceremonial share — like those apparently handed out by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Fergie, and Marc Anthony. (Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio purchased a share of the franchise in 2009, but they currently aren’t listed among the partners of the team.)

Broncos fans surely hope that selling off slivers of the team to folks with recognizable names will be the only thing the Walton-Penner ownership group has in common with the 13-year tenure of Stephen Ross as the primary owner of the Dolphins.