Bucs G.M. Jason Licht on Tom Brady’s absence: “It’s the least of our concerns”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 07 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Getty Images

As speculation runs rampant regarding the reason for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s sudden 10-day training-camp hiatus, the organization says it’s not anything to worry about.

“Of course, we were going to let him do what he needs to do,” G.M. Jason Licht told WDAE radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s focused as ever. He’ll come back even more focused. It’s the least of our concerns.”

Licht also emphasized that the absence was pre-planned.

It sounds as if it may have been one of the express terms that were discussed when Brady ended a 40-day retirement to return to the Buccaneers. He clearly had the leverage to secure items like that. You know, a 10-day break during the preseason. A new head coach. Those kinds of things.

So, basically, to the extent that Brady is absent for “personal reasons,” the reason seems to be that he personally didn’t want to be there for the next week and a half. And the Buccaneers aren’t in any position to object.

13 responses to “Bucs G.M. Jason Licht on Tom Brady’s absence: “It’s the least of our concerns”

  3. religionisforidiots says:
    August 11, 2022 at 1:57 pm
    This is the year the wheels fall off.

    Fortunately for the Bucs they have an ex-Jets head coach who is experienced in navigating the sinking ship.

  4. As we saw with Ric Flair’s Last Match, you don’t want to get an injury from overtraining/over-preparing. With someone like Tom Brady, you’re paying him to show up at Week 1 and you’re quite happy to do so.

  6. Hopefully it’s not the FBI with a search warrant for Giselle’s wardrobe or something.

  10. Dolphins defense gave TB12 trouble at the yesterday practice especially up front. Buc’s o-line have some injuries up there and Tom has now got to think this over. IMO he even looked a little slower than normal. At this point I’m not sure he wants to be there. Of course this would be a bad look to walk away now but the realization of getting your head taken off at this stage might be enough to call it quits.

  13. It doesn’t sound like Brady is all-in this year, which doesn’t bode well for him or the Bucs

