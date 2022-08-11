Devin White: Tom Brady’s been doing this so long, he doesn’t need to be here

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team through Aug. 20 for a pre-planned, excused absence for a “personal issue.”

Given Brady’s stature, experience, and history of winning, no one appears concerned about how Brady being away might affect the team.

Head coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht made that clear in separate media appearances on Thursday. And linebacker Devin White did, too, when speaking to reporters after the day’s joint practice with the Dolphins.

“He’s a grown man, growner than a lot of us in the locker room,” White said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a human. At the end of the day, he’s got personal problems going on, but he’s been doing this so long, he doesn’t need to be here.”

White added the team knows Brady is still working.

“When he comes back, he’ll never miss a beat,” White said. “More than football, we’re praying for whatever he’s got going on as a human being. We hope everybody else does too.”

Bowles only said Brady was dealing with a personal issue when asked if the absence had to do with the quarterback’s health. And Licht emphasized that the absence was pre-planned.