Dolphins may use Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert on kick returns

Getty Images

Teams rarely use their best offensive playmakers on special teams, thinking the possibility of a big play is outweighed by the risk of injury. But the Dolphins may use their top two wide receivers and starting running backs as returners this year.

The Dolphins’ official depth chart lists Tyreek Hill as a starting receiver and the No. 1 punt returner, Raheem Mostert as a starting running back and the No. 1 kickoff returner, and Jaylen Waddle as a starting receiver and the No. 2 returner of both punts and kickoffs.

Asked if he’d really be willing to use his offensive starters on special teams, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, “I’m willing to do anything at any given time at any given moment.”

McDaniel added that if he needs someone to make a play, he’ll use anyone on the roster.

“There’s an open competition everywhere,” McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald. “Shame on me if I’m anointing for no reason. We have a lot of people that have the ability to return the ball in the punt and kickoff game. During the season we plan to utilize everyone that makes most sense for the team. Remember, special teams yards are yards. Same as defensive yards given up. Same as offensive yards gained. So, we’ll use our players to best move the ball down the field to score touchdowns or stop other people from moving it.”

As a rookie in Kansas City, Hill handled all the punt returns for the Chiefs, and he was outstanding: Hill led the NFL in punt return yards, average and touchdowns that year. As a rookie first-round pick last year, Waddle handled some punt and kickoff returns. And Mostert returned kickoffs early in his career. All three of them may be starters on offense, but they also may make a big impact on special teams.