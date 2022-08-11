James White announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on August 11, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
Patriots running back James White has not practiced with the team during training camp this summer and he won’t be getting on the field at any point in the future either.

White announced his retirement in a Twitter post on Thursday. White thanked his family, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, his teammates and others for the role they played in helping him achieve his goals in the NFL.

White was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and only played in three games as a rookie before taking on a more meaningful role in his second season. He was a frequent target for Tom Brady in the passing game and delivered a memorable performance to help the team come back to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. White ran for a touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and then ran for another one to win it in overtime. He also caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

A hip injury ended his 2021 season after three games and continued issues with the hip led to White’s inactivity at practice this summer.

White ends his career with 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns and 381 catches for 3,278 yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season. He had eight touchdowns in 12 postseason outings and won another Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl LIII.

  3. Thank you, James. An excellent player. His game against the Falcons in the Super Bowl was a tremendous performance.

  5. Surely he will become a Patriots coach in the future. HoFer? Sure, why not, everyone else gets into the HoF these days.

  7. The author of the only walk off touchdown in Super Bowl history. An overtime winner.

    He played for eight seasons and NEVER lost a fumble.

    The definition of reliability.

  9. Watched him have a successful career in college at the UW and with the Patriots. He played an amazing second half in Super Bowl 51. We wish him well in the future!

  10. He was one of the best third down backs in the league for many years, Brady looked to him often. His performance against Atlanta in the super bowl was outstanding! They might not win the game if he isn’t there.

  11. What to say except that he was simply everything you would want as a teammate on a team reaching for the trophy.

  12. All-class man, as well as a Patriot Great!
    He leaves us Pats fans with only the best memories!
    THAT is how it’s done!

  14. I am a James White fan too.. There was always room for him on my fantasy football teams. I wish him well in retirement.

  15. Saw this coming after that injury 🙁

    Will miss this guy. The real MVP of Super Bowl 51.

    Filled in the Kevin Faulk role and then some.

    Wish him well he’ll be missed.

  16. Picked him up in fantasy towards the end of his rookie year. Propelled me to a championship! Enjoy the next chapter in your life Mr White

  18. supercharger says:
    August 11, 2022 at 11:23 am
    Matt Patricia effect. He makes players hate football.
    ==============================================================================
    The dude still cant walk right. This has nothing to do with Patricia. Some of you people are just miserable and need to disparage anyone you can to feel complete. Its kind of pathetic.

  19. Dude had 3x more yards and attempts catching than rushing. Crazy stat for a running back. Very, very, very good player and by all accounts an even better teammate. Icing on the cake is an all time great memorable super bowl performance to boot. Happy retirement sir and many years of good health to you.

  20. I have a friend who knew him at Wisconsin. Said he’s a very bright guy – maybe that’s why he blended he could toe the line as a rook with Brady/Belichick.
    He’ll do well in or out of football.

  21. Every time I see his name, I instantly think of his two-point conversion to seal the superbowl comeback victory.

  22. All the best to you James in your retirement! Simply one of the best around. The last few years have been tough going. If you remember, his parents were in a horrific car accident a couple of years ago in which his Dad died and his Mom was seriously hurt. And now the hip injury which ends his career. We will never forget your performance in SB 51!

  23. Nice little player for the Pats. Incredibly reliable. That being said, I anticipate comments regarding his HOF status in a few yrs, or as a big piece of the Pats “second dynasty”.

  25. Toss to white…and hes IN PATRIOTS WIN THE SUPER BOWL

    BRADY HAS HIS 5TH!!

    WHAT A COMEBACK

