Jason Licht: Julio Jones has been more than I expected

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones has spent a couple of weeks with the Buccaneers and his work on the field has earned him praise from his teammates.

Head coach Todd Bowles added his voice to the chorus on Monday when he said Jones is “explosive, very smart, understands the game and he can help us” during the season. General Manager Jason Licht got his turn during a Thursday appearance on WDAE and said Jones is further along that the team thought he would be at this point.

“He’s been more than I expected, to be honest,” Licht said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

It remains to be seen just how Jones will fit into the offense alongside Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage, although Gage is currently sidelined with a leg injury and any lingering absence would give Jones more of a chance to show the Bucs he can thrive in their system.