Kirk Cousins sent home with an illness, misses walk-through practice

Getty Images

The Vikings sent quarterback Kirk Cousins home after he reported feeling ill, Kevin O’Connell said in his news conference Thursday.

Cousins did not participate in the walk-through practice.

O’Connell said the team still is “working through” whether Cousins has COVID-19. Cousins, who was unvaccinated last season and thus subject to testing in 2021, missed a Week 17 loss to the Packers after testing positive in January. He also missed time in training camp last summer, including a preseason game, as a close contact with backup quarterback Kellen Mond after Mond tested positive for the virus.

Players no longer are tested for COVID-19 unless they report symptoms.

“I have not gotten much of an update, but I do know he was not feeling well earlier,” O’Connell said in a live video stream of the news conference. “We have a process in place where we sent him home, and we’ll go through our processes internally. I’ll get an update for you guys as kind of the week pans out on his availability for the Raider game.”

Cousins will have to spend five days in isolation if he is positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings play at Las Vegas on Sunday.