Lions not planning to play Jameson Williams Week One

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 11, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT
Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams, who suffered a torn ACL playing for Alabama in the College Football National Championship Game, has expressed optimism that he’ll be good to go for the start of the season. But the Lions are in no rush to put him on the field.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the Lions aren’t planning to play Williams in Week One, and are instead planning to emphasize patience.

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” Holmes said. “He’s in a good place right now.”

The Lions traded up in the first round to draft Williams because they think he has great long-term potential. But they don’t want to take any chances with his knee in the short term, which means Lions fans may have to wait a while before seeing him on the field.

5 responses to "Lions not planning to play Jameson Williams Week One

  1. We aren’t going to see Jameson until November/December I’m guessing. He’s going to be here for the next few years at least, so as a fan I would much rather see the team take a very safe, conservative approach to rolling him out

  2. They shouldn’t play Jamaal either, but then again maybe their head coach shouldn’t be doing up-downs so who knows

  3. Even if he is good to go by week 1, he hasn’t practiced with the team once yet. The Lions have done a decent job upgrading their WRs from the bottom of the barrel, where they were last year at this time. They can live without Jamo until he’s 100%, plus had enough practice time to know what he’s doing out there.

  4. Doesn’t matter what they do or who they sit. The Lions have Goff as QB1 and they have a long history of hype every four years and then flop big time. There will be a new HC/GM in less than two years from now.

    The Lions have one playoff win in 67 years.

