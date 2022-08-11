Matt Eberflus: Ask Roquan Smith why he’s not practicing after he was cleared

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 11, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT
NFL: JUN 15 Chicago Bears Minicamp
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did not sound happy with linebacker Roquan Smith today.

Smith has been cleared from the physically unable to perform list and is healthy enough to practice, but he’s sitting out as he seeks a trade to a team that will give him a lucrative contract extension. Eberflus encouraged reporters today to ask Smith why he’s choosing not to practice.

“Roquan Smith came off PUP. He was cleared by our medical staff as healthy. And he did not practice. And the reason why for that is, you’ll have to ask him. We expect all of our healthy players to practice, and that was his decision, and like I said you’ll have to ask him. I have not talked to him about it so I have no further comment on that situation,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus made those comments unprompted at the start of his press conference today, before taking any questions from reporters. Asked if Smith will face discipline for refusing to practice, Eberflus said that’s not up to him.

“That discipline comes from the front office,” Eberflus said.

What’s clear is that Smith and the team are not on the same page. How much longer he’ll be on the team is unclear.

11 responses to “Matt Eberflus: Ask Roquan Smith why he’s not practicing after he was cleared

  1. Gee head coach, maybe you should actually ask him yourself. You are the head coach after all and isn’t it one of your basic responsibilities to actually communicate with a player? This guy seems like a great leader of men.

  2. Cause he wants more $$$$$. Just unreal how greedy these NFL players are. If they’re not greedy they’re irresponsible getting into trouble with the law. Suit up and play football, not everyone is Tom Brady and can play in the NFL for 30 years!

  6. I’m OK with that response. Seems like Smith just wants out so like I said the other day, see ya! Nothing Eberflus can do but wait for Poles to trade him or sign him. I know Smith is just trying to get paid but given his history of being difficult when it comes to contracts, I’d be a little leery of trying to acquire him after this episode.

  8. Second team All-pro in 2020 with PFF 67.2. Second team All-pro in 2021 with PFF 47.8. I would expect an All-pro would at least crack the 70 mark. In fact, in 4 years, he never reach the 70 mark. I don’t know, I didn’t watch the Bears much, so I must be missing something.

  10. GM is playing chicken while the coach is making it clear that he ain’t playing, meanwhile Roquan is not playing because the team isn’t paying. The Bears be duh bears

