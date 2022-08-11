Melvin Gordon still out of practice, foot injury not considered serious

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed his second straight practice on Thursday.

Gordon was an observer for the team’s joint practice with the Cowboys because he’s dealing with a foot injury. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Wednesday that the team was looking at ways to manage the injury to ensure Gordon’s availability for the regular season.

As of now, it looks like that’s a realistic outcome. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that the injury is not considered to be a serious one.

Javonte Williams and Mike Boone will be the top two backs while Gordon recovers. Max Borghi, JaQuan Hardy, and Stevie Scott are the other available backs in Denver at the moment.