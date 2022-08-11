Patrick Mahomes: I like to get in there and get hit one time

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 11, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT
Some starting quarterbacks don’t play at all during the preseason.

That’s not the case with Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes will be on the field for about a quarter in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bears, head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday.

And that’s OK with the 2018 MVP, who feels like preseason football serves a purpose.

“I like to get in there and get hit one time,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “Once you get hit one time and kind of see what it is to get hit again as a quarterback, you’re kind of good to go.”

While the Chiefs aren’t likely to call plays that put Mahomes in harm’s way, the preseason will afford him the opportunity to build in-game chemistry with his new receivers like Marques Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and rookie Skyy Moore.

Last summer, Mahomes completed 19-of-29 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the preseason.

  2. Yeah, ok. He was really “good to go” after getting hit a few times in the SB, huh? Not sure I’ve ever seen a QB throw off his backfoot with no one around him more than this guy. The Bucs made him go into a shell and never come out. Ronald McDonald Kingdom!

  3. With nothing on the line, he won’t have to worry about throwing the game away. Just don’t switch to acting Pat.. His choices to throw incompletions, avoid Kelce and Hill, and take sacks in the championship game was just way too obvious. Any defense can stop a QB who chooses to lose a game.

