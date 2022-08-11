Plan announced for creditors to receive $82 million for canceled Panthers practice facility

Getty Images

After the Panthers canceled plans to build a new practice facility in Rock Hill, S.C., the real estate company that owns the land, has announced a plan to pay its creditors.

GT Real Estate Holdings announced a plan on Thursday that will pay out $82 million to resolve claims. The plan is subject to approval by the court and the creditors.

According to the plan, contractors, subcontractors, and general unsecured creditors will have a $60.5 million settlement trust. York County, S.C. will be reimbursed $21.165 million for what it contributed to the project, plus interest. And at least $20.0 million will go to the City of Rock Hill from the sale of the property. Because work had already started on the property, the land will be cleaned up before it’s made available for sale.

“This Plan reflects GTRE’s promise to expeditiously resolve all claims and make payments to its creditors, including to York County and the City of Rock Hill,” GTRE said in a statement. “GTRE now has a clear path to emerge from bankruptcy made possible by substantial commitments from DT Sports Holding, which has made available to GTRE more than $82 million in cash in an effort to bring this process to an orderly and equitable conclusion. GTRE believes that the Plan is in the best interests of its creditors and anticipates that a hearing to consider approval of the Plan will occur in October of this year.”

The Panthers are set to keep their headquarters at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.