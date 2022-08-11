Quenton Nelson declines to answer questions about contract talks

Getty Images

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson said in the offseason he was not focused on his contract. On Thursday, he would not even address the subject.

“Respectfully, I’m not answering any questions about my contract,” Nelson said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported this week that the Colts are figuring out a way to get Nelson signed to a long-term deal “hopefully this month.”

Nelson, 26, has become one of the best guards in the NFL, so he is due to top the $16.5 million average that Brandon Scherff received in a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jaguars this offseason. Joel Bitonio and Joe Thuney both have contracts that average $16 million per season.

Nelson is scheduled to make $13.75 million on his fifth-year option.

He has made four Pro Bowls in four seasons, and last season, when he missed four games with injury, was the first he didn’t make the All-Pro team.