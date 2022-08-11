Rashaad Penny unlikely to play Saturday because of groin injury

Getty Images

Rashaad Penny might not have played in the Seahawks’ first preseason game anyway, but he’s “feeling a little bit of groin tightness,” coach Pete Carroll said Thursday. Penny is not expected to play against the Steelers.

“We’re just taking care of him,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Penny missed a lot of game action his first four seasons because of injuries, and he sat out some organized team activities this offeason with what Carroll described at the time as “a little hamstring thing.”

He has played 37 of a possible 65 games and has never played every game in a season. Penny played 14 of 16 games as a rookie in 2018.

The Seahawks list Penny atop their depth chart after re-signing him to a one-year this offseason, but rookie Ken Walker III is expected to see a lot of action this season. Walker will get his feet wet with “some good playing time in this game,” Carroll said of the preseason opener.

Carroll said Penny has “turned the page” on his pass protection struggles in college, and “he could play all three downs, and we’d feel comfortable with it.”

The Seahawks also are expected to sit receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring), receiver Freddie Swain (back), receiver Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and defensive lineman LJ Collier (elbow) on Saturday.