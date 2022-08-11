Ravens going for 21st consecutive preseason win tonight

Getty Images

The Ravens head into tonight’s preseason game against the Titans on an unprecedented winning streak: Baltimore has won 20 consecutive preseason games, the longest streak in NFL history.

Baltimore hasn’t lost a preseason game since 2015, and last year the Ravens broke the all-time record for consecutive preseason wins, a record that had previously stood at 19 straight by Vince Lombardi’s Packers from 1959 to 1962.

The Packers’ streak was broken in a loss to a college all-star team (yes, NFL teams used to play against college all-star teams in the preseason), and the Packers then went on to win four more consecutive preseason games against NFL teams, so those Packers still have the record for most preseason wins against NFL teams at 23. If the Ravens go 3-0 in this preseason, they’ll match that record.

The preseason is meaningless, so perhaps no one should even care about this record, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said last year that he and his teammates do care.

“We want to win at the end of the day,” Jackson said last year. “I don’t care if it’s preseason. We compete against each other in practice. We want to win. It’s good to just keep winning.”

The Ravens will try to keep winning tonight, and make it 21 in a row.