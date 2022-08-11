Report: Browns to consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson suspension increases

Posted by Josh Alper on August 11, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 30 NFC Conference Championship - 49ers at Rams
Getty Images

The Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are waiting for Peter Harvey’s decision on the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension and that ruling could lead the Browns to look outside the organization for another starting option.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns will consider trading for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Harvey’s ruling results in a significantly longer suspension for Watson.

Jacoby Brissett is currently set to be the starter with Watson out of the lineup and Cabot reports the team is comfortable with that for six or eight games. The NFL is seeking a suspension of one year, however, and any move to a suspension of double-digit games would reportedly lead the Browns to rethink moving forward with Brissett as the sole option for the starting job.

Garoppolo is the only quarterback available who fits the bill for that role and he’s had more success as a starter than Brissett has over the course of his career. Garoppolo has been cleared after shoulder surgery, but has not been practicing with the 49ers at training camp.

Watson is currently set to start Cleveland’s preseason opener on Friday night, but Harvey’s ruling could come before the game and lead to a change in plans on multiple fronts.

26 responses to “Report: Browns to consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson suspension increases

  2. Browns will have no draft picks left if they keep trading for QBs. I wonder if Watson will be at the Masseuse combine next year so that he can tell the Browns which masseuse he wants the Browns to draft.

  5. Jimmy G deserves better than that trainwreck of an organization. If the Browns do trade for him though, I’d love to see Jimmy lead them to 14-3 and the AFC Championship just to spit Watson, his defenders, and those who inked his albatross contract.

  7. 49ers options are very limited.
    49ers would agree to get a low draft pick from Cleveland in order to: give Jimmy G. a good landing spot AND keep him away from Seattle…

  8. John Lynch right now: “Browns have picks in rds 2-7. I don’t want to take all their picks that would be mean. Picks 2-5 should do.”

  11. Skip Jimmy and go for the “other” 49er free agent, he may be 5 years rusty, but would be a nice middle finger to the league from the Browns.

  12. Between paying for most of Baker’s salary, paying Watson, and soon paying for Garoppolo the Browns are spending by far the most money on QB ever and will likely get average play

  13. I’ve been a Jimmy G. Fan ever since he started with the Patriots. I believe Jimmy would have rocks in his head if he played for the Browns.

  14. I wouldn’t give more than a conditional 6th-round pick for him. He has only played a full season once in four full seasons as a starter with SF and Brissett can manage the offense until Garoppolo gets up to speed if they wait to sign him off the scrap heap. There isn’t much sense in giving up a decent draft pick just to get him in to camp a couple weeks earlier if you were already expecting to give Brissett six starts.

  15. Jimmy deserves better. I hope he says he won’t suit up for them and goes to a team like Seattle instead.

  17. This whole thing could’ve been avoided if they just let Baker Mayfield rehab his injury over the off-season. He was in the 10 to 15 starting QB before the injury.

  18. AS a Browns fan, and I hate to say it, but how can they screw this up even more than they have? Push out a good QB that got you to the playoffs and your first playoff victory, over the Steelers no less. Then give up too many draft picks and give way too much guaranteed money to a QB with serious allegations and known to get suspended. Sign two possible backups as well and then decide they won’t be good enough and end up probably giving more draft picks and overpaying for another QB. Only the Browns. They make it very difficult to be a fan of them.

  19. If Jimmy G has no other offers after being cut, he’d go to Cleveland. He’s in a one year job audition (although you’d think he doesn’t have to interview too much at this stage of his career, I think he’s put together enough tape). But the Clowns might pull the trigger on a trade in desperation.

  22. It’s beyond funny how far the Browns have fallen. Who is running this show? Hasslem? No matter who how can you screw this up so bad. From having a decent QB who took you to the playoffs for the 1st time in forever to overpaying for a guy who probably will be out for 6 months to a year. So no matter what no playoffs. And then you sign a career backup who also won’t get you to the playoffs. To now having to pay a fortune & maybe picks for another avg qb. LOL. I would just roll with Jacoby & get a high top 5 pick. They will still be stuck with a QB who won’t have played QB since 2020.

  23. Hope Jimmy comes in and absolutely lights it up this season, forcing the Browns to make yet another terrible QB decision next spring when they are forced to trade/waive him.

  24. This would be perfect. Only the Browns would do this. JG is next level of useless. I look forward to watching JG throw those bonehead interceptions and handing the ball off every other play. One thing the Browns do well is provide that carny show type of entertainment because they are certainly not a professional football team.

  26. By letting the 9ers know, through Mary Kay Cabot, that they would consider Garoppolo, the Browns have absolutely screwed away any and all trade leverage they might have had. Seriously bad.

